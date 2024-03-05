LONDON (AP) — British officials say that Kate, the Princess of Wales, will attend a Trooping the Color ceremony in June. It is her first confirmed major official duty since the royal underwent abdominal surgery. Kate, Prince William’s wife, has been out of the public eye since January, when palace officials announced that she was admitted to a private London hospital for planned surgery. They did not provide more details but said she would not return to public duties until after Easter. The Ministry of Defense said Tuesday that Kate, 42, will inspect soldiers on parade during the ceremony on June 8. Another Trooping the Color ceremony will be celebrated the weekend after.

