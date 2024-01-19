By Sooji Nam

Click here for updates on this story

RIVIERA BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A local print shop in Riviera Beach not only gives back to the community but also works to give people a second chance at life.

“I’m a convicted felon, made some bad choices young. It took a toll on my life. I found it hard at some point to get forward with myself,” Angel Penalver, an employee at K12 Print, told WPBF 25 News. “But, once I found something that gave me strength and hope, I just went full charge at it. And here I am today.”

For Penalver, that strength and hope came from a job offer at K12 Print about 16 years ago.

He said this career opportunity has changed his life.

“I’m glad that this company has taken forth to help others that don’t have it. Like I did when I was young,” Penalver said.

“Not everybody is a college person, right?” John Didonato, president of K12 Print, told WPBF 25 News.

Didonato has cultivated a passion for manufacturing and printing since he was young. He has since been finding ways to help spark that same passion for the next generation of hard workers.

“What can a printing factory do in your neighborhood? I mean, put people to work,” Didonato said.

K12 Print distributes approximately 1 million plastic cards and ID badges every month for companies locally and nationwide. They also distribute printed apparel.

The local business has also fulfilled orders for companies like Amazon and Dunkin’.

“We take our profits, right? And create opportunity for youth in underserved areas,” Didonato said.

K12 Print gives back to the community by providing educational resources for local Boys and Girls Clubs.

“In the computer room, they didn’t even have computers that boot up. I mean, they couldn’t even boot up a computer for us. I mean, we’re going to change that,” Didonato told WPBF 25 News.

As for Penalver, he said he is grateful there are employers out there who want to give people, like himself, a second chance at life.

“I hope that everybody else doesn’t give up the same way I didn’t, and find the strength to move forward,” Penalver said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



