DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Private intelligence firms say a ship off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea has been attacked. The attack on the vessel comes as threats have increased from Yemen’s Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the area over the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, though a rebel spokesperson said they would issue an important announcement soon. The private intelligence firms Ambrey and Dryad Global confirmed the attack happened near the crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait separating East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula, but said they had no other details. The U.S. and British militaries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

