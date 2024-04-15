CHICAGO (AP) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked a freeway leading to three Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminals, temporarily stopping vehicle traffic into one of the nation’s busiest airports. The Monday morning protest caused headaches for some travelers who left their cars to walk to the airport. Protesters linked arms and blocked traffic on lanes of Interstate 190 around 7 a.m., a demonstration they said was part of a global “economic blockade to free Palestine.” Similar demonstrations blocking a freeway in California’s Bay Area also took place Monday.

