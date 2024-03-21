By Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Pro-Trump lawyer Stefanie Lambert surrendered Thursday to Michigan authorities in connection with her 2020 election tampering indictment, after a wild week where she was labeled a fugitive and spent a night in jail after being arrested in Washington, DC.

The special prosecutor who charged Lambert in Michigan, DJ Hilson, confirmed that she turned herself in Thursday morning and appeared in Oakland County Circuit Court.

“The judge ruled that the Michigan bench warrant is now set aside, and she was taken into custody for the sole purpose of collecting her DNA and fingerprints,” Hilson said.

Lambert’s attorney, Daniel Hartman, also confirmed that she surrendered, as she pledged to do after being released by a local DC judge earlier this week. Hartman said Lambert’s fingerprints will not be entered into the system “until further order of the court.” Lambert has been fighting an effort by prosecutors to take her fingerprints.

Her mugshot will also be taken, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The surrender came days after Lambert’s arrest at the federal courthouse in DC. She was taken into custody Monday by US marshals immediately after she participated in a two-hour hearing in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against her client, ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, regarding his false claims about the 2020 election.

That hearing in the DC-based defamation case was about Lambert’s recent leak of internal Dominion emails, which she obtained through her representation of Byrne. But Lambert’s DC arrest, and her surrender in Michigan on Thursday, were due to a warrant that was issued after she failed to appear at recent hearings in her criminal case.

She was indicted last year in connection with an attempted election system breach in Michigan, which was one of several incidents in battleground states where Donald Trump supporters tried to prove their voter-fraud theories after he lost the 2020 election.

