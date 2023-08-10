POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The process of moving Lori Vallow-Daybell to face charges in Arizona has started.

The Maricopa County prosecuting attorney says it has sent the extradition paper work to the governor of Arizona for their signature.

The attorney’s office believes once the paper work is signed and sent to Idaho, it will take anywhere between three and six months to extradite her.

Lori is facing charges in Arizona related to the death of her previous husband Charles Vallow and attempted murder for a shooting incident involving Brandon Boudreaux who was married to Lori’s niece at the time.

Last month, Lori was sentenced to three life sentences in Idaho for her role in the deaths of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and the death of her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Chad is facing the same charges as Lori. His trial is scheduled to begin April 1, 2024.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.