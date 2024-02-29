SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Jurors in a trial over the fatal movie-set shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin have heard in courtroom testimony that a manager increased oversight of firearm safety but was only partially aware of misfires in the days leading up to it. The testimony by line producer Gabrielle Pickle took place Wednesday. She also said she rejected a request from “Rust” movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for more time to train a child actor, with Baldwin in attendance. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in to the 2021 shooting. Baldwin is fighting a separate involuntary manslaughter charge that is set to go to trial in July.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.