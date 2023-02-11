By BEATRICE DUPUY

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Known for notoriously dressing the It Girl, it came as no surprise when actor and fashion muse Chloe Sevigny opened the show for Proenza Schouler Saturday to a room packed with her celeb peers. The design duo behind Proenza Schouler, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, took fashion show attendees on a showcase of their reality and the spirit of the everyday woman Saturday at the Chelsea Factory for New York Fashion Week. Models could have easily walked off the runway and onto the New York streets in their effortlessly cool looks. Hernandez said he wanted a break from “Instagram clothes” or the flashy dressing often seen across social media.