MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said in a speech posted online Monday that he has been removed as the right-wing group’s leader. O’Keefe said in a speech that appeared to have been given to staff at a Project Veritas’ office that the board had stripped of all decision-making. The move comes after the board reportedly put him on leave from his role as chairman amid complaints about his treatment of staff. Project Veritas is known for using hidden cameras and hiding identities to try to ensnare journalists in embarrassing conversations and to reveal supposed liberal bias.