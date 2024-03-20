MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – People are being allowed back into their homes after a propane tank truck caught fire on 6000 West in Madison County.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office evacuated a one-mile radius of 6000 West and 3000 North until the fire was under control.
No other information was available at this time.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
