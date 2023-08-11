BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A proposal for a controversial gravel pit in Bannock County has been denied.

The conditional use permit was voted down by the county’s Planning and dDevelopment Board.

The gravel pit location would have been near Siphon and Laughlan roads near Chubbuck.

Around a hundred people showed up to Thursday’s meeting.

A meeting held last month on the proposal was packed as well mostly with people against the project which originally asked for an asphalt plant alongside the gravel pit.

The asphalt plant was taken off the proposal in July after so many people showed up to that first meeting.

Bannock County Planning and Development says anyone has 10 days to appeal the decision against the gravel pit.