JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) has received a request from Reiman Corporation for a temporary increase in turbidity in the Snake River near Jackson, Wyoming.

The temporary increase in turbidity is associated with replacement of the County Road 22-10 (Swinging Road) bridge over the Snake River.

Activity in cold water streams like the Snake River is normally limited to a ten (10) NTU increase over background. Approval of this request would allow an exceedance of this limit for up to eighty (80) total working days, subject to monitoring and reporting. This activity will follow the procedures in Chapter 1, Section 23(c)(ii), of the WDEQ Water Quality Rules, which allow for temporary elevated levels of turbidity in certain circumstances. Best management practices, including the use of coffer-dams, will be implemented to minimize in-stream turbidity during construction. The applicant has secured a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 404 permit for the project.

Requests for information about the proposed temporary turbidity increase should be directed to Eric Hargett by email (eric.hargett@wyo.gov) or phone (307-777-6701). Written comments must be addressed to Eric Hargett, Wyoming DEQ/WQD, 200 W. 17th Street – 4TH floor, Cheyenne, WY, 82002, and be postmarked on or before 5:00 p.m. on November 29, 2023 to be considered. Electronic comments may only be submitted through and accepted by the Wyoming DEQ comment portal provided HERE. Phone comments will not be accepted.