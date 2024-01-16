IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal has filed a criminal complaint against a 34-year-old Moscow man.

The complaint against Chris Brandon Foiles alleges murder in the first degree related to the death of 34-year-old Megan Ashley Stedman of Spokane, Wash.

Foiles was arrested on Friday, Dec. 12 and has been held in the Bonneville County Jail without bail.

Based on the investigation conducted by Idaho Falls Police detectives, the crime is alleged to have occurred in Bonneville County, Idaho.

Murder in the first degree is punishable in Idaho by up to life in prison, with a mandatory minimum 10 years, or by the death penalty. A determination of whether the State will seek the death penalty will be made by the Prosecuting Attorney after a thorough review of the facts and circumstances of the case.

Foiles is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge in Idaho Falls for his initial appearance on Jan. 16.

Neal said a defendant does not enter a plea to the charge at the initial appearance, and other proceedings must happen first before the matter is sent to the District Court.

“Although I am committed to openness and transparency, under Idaho law, prosecutors are largely restricted from making out-of-court statements related to criminal cases,” Prosecuting Attorney Neal, said. “I urge the public in the strongest terms to refrain from publicizing uninformed theories about the crime as this can promulgate a prejudicial narrative among potential jurors and such stories and posts can also become exhibits in motions to change venue, which denies our community the opportunity to sit in judgment of this case.”