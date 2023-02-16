IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal has determined the officer’s actions during the officer involved shooting at the Eagles Lodge in November were justified under the law as an act of self-defense. Neal also said criminal prosecution has been declined.

On Nov. 27, Idaho Falls Police Officer Dustin Cook responded to the Eagles Lodge on Hemmert Avenue in Idaho Falls for a welfare check on 63-year-old Kevin Boyd Chambersof Idaho Falls. During this encounter, Chambers exhibited a knife in a threatening manner, and Officer Cook discharged his service firearm,

injuring Chambers.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Response Team investigated the circumstances of this encounter and presented the findings to Neal who then made the decision.

