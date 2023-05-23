IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County prosecutor says Idaho Falls School District 91 officials violated election laws.

Prosecuting attorney Randy Neal filed a complaint against Superintendent James Shank and communication director Margaret Wimborne.

Neal says they authorized school funds to be used in making fliers, posters and bookmarks for last November’s bond election.

He says those materials offered reasons to pass the bond.

Neal says these violation are much like a traffic ticket but civil in nature.

According to the complaint, Shank and Wimborne could face a fine up to $1,500 if they are found to be in violation of the law.