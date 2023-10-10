Prosecutors are urging the judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case in Washington to take steps to protect the privacy and identity of prospective jurors. The prosecutors, on Tuesday, cited the former president’s “continued use of social media as a weapon of intimidation in court proceedings.” Special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in court papers that they are concerned about what Trump “may do with social media research on potential jurors” in the case accusing the former Republican president of illegally plotting to overturn his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. John Lauro, an attorney for Trump, did not immediately return a message seeking comment but the government’s motion indicates that defense attorneys oppose it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.