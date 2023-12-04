WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors are pushing back against Hunter Biden’s move to subpoena documents from Donald Trump and former Justice Department officials in the firearms case filed against the president’s son. They argued in a court filing Monday that Hunter Biden doesn’t have enough evidence to support his claims of potential political interference in the criminal investigation against him and urged a judge to reject the subpoena requests. Hunter Biden’s attorneys have alleged that it appears Trump applied political pressure during his presidency to then-Attorney General William Barr and two top deputies. They’re asking a judge to approve the subpoena request. Hunter Biden is fighting charges related to a 2018 firearms purchase.

