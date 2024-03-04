IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Prosecutors now believe the Megan Stedman homicide occurred in Bozeman, Mont. rather than in Idaho Falls.

This comes after Idaho and Montana law enforcement officers investigated the case further.

Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal and Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell have worked cooperatively to have the case against Chris Brandon Foiles charged in Montana.

Based on the initial statements Foiles made and Idaho case law, which creates a legal presumption that the murder occurred where the body was found, charges of first degree murder were filed in Idaho upon his arrest by Idaho Falls police on Jan. 12, 2024.

“The discovery of Ms. Stedman’s body and the interview of Mr. Foiles was only the beginning of the investigation,” Neal said. “A thorough investigation is being conducted cooperatively between detectives from the Idaho Falls Police, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Bozeman Police and the Montana State University Police.”

“Additional video evidence and a recent admission from Mr. Foiles now indicate that the homicide actually occurred earlier and in a different place than he initially stated,” Neal added.

Cromwell said the Gallatin County Attorney’s office filed homicide charges against Foiles on Friday, March 1.

“Montana law enforcement is working with Idaho authorities to extradite Foiles to Montana,” Cromwell said.

Foiles has been served with a Montana arrest warrant in the amount of $1 million.

Neal said one charge of destroying evidence in Idaho will likely remain in place, but the remaining Idaho charges will be dismissed.