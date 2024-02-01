By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are weighing a potential perjury charge against Donald Trump’s former corporate finance chief in connection with testimony he gave at the ex-president’s New York civil fraud trial last October. That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Allen Weisselberg, a loyal longtime Trump lieutenant, served 100 days in jail last year for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the Trump Organization. He is still on probation. A decision on charging Weisselberg didn’t appear imminent, the people said. News of a potential perjury charge was first reported by The New York Times. Messages seeking comment were left for Weisselberg’s lawyers. Bragg’s office declined comment.

