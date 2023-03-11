By CARLA K. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

A study finds long-term evidence that actively monitoring localized prostate cancer can be a safe alternative to immediate surgery or radiation. The results published Saturday are encouraging for men who want to avoid treatment-related sexual and incontinence problems. Researchers followed more than 1,600 U.K. men who agreed to be randomly assigned to get surgery, radiation or active monitoring. Prostate cancer survival for all three groups was high — 97% regardless of treatment approach. The findings appear in the New England Journal of Medicine and were presented at a European Association of Urology conference in Milan, Italy.