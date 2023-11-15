BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A Blackfoot man is in jail for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Last week, 25-year old Devin Balmer was booked into the Bingham County Jail. You can view that story HERE.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office worked together with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children to find sexually exploitative material under his possession.

So how we can protect our own children?

While it may be difficult to pick up clues to find child predators, good communication with our loved ones always helps.

“They just need to have a good relationship with their children, you know, know where they’re going, know who they’re with,” Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office PIO Sergeant Bryan Lovell. “Talk to them about what’s appropriate behavior and what’s not and who to talk to. If if they find themselves in a situation where they feel like, you know, it’s inappropriate or uncomfortable.”

Sergeant Lovell said about 40 to 50 child predators are caught in their county every year.

Despite catching these people, Lovell said it is still depressing to see these young people have to carry this scar for the rest of their life.