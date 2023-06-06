GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Protesters for and against exposing schoolkids to LGBTQ+ issues have briefly come to blows at a Southern California school district headquarters. Several hundred people gathered in the parking lot of the Glendale Unified School District headquarters on Tuesday. On the agenda was whether to have the district recognize June as Pride month. Police quickly separated the groups and made at least three arrests but no injuries are reported. Across the nation, Pride month celebrations are kicking off amid rising backlash in some places against LGBTQ+ rights. Community parade organizers, school districts and even professional sports terms have faced protests for flying rainbow flags and honoring drag performers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.