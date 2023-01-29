By R.J. RICO

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Self-proclaimed “forest defenders” in Atlanta are calling for a more thorough investigation into the death of a protester who was killed by authorities after officials said the activist shot a trooper. The activist’s death has been met with vigils around the world. Friends say they knew 26-year-old Tortuguita, or “Little Turtle,” as funny, curious and thoughtful, not the kind of person who would fire a gun on police. But authorities say that’s just what Tortuguita did as they tried to clear an 85-acre forested area that’s set to be developed as a police and firefighter training facility. Protesters have dubbed the site “Cop City” and have been camping there for more than a year.