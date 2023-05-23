SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Protesters cut short a rare outdoor meeting of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Tuesday where the board president had planned to question Mayor London Breed over the city’s drug crisis. Board President Aaron Peskin moved the first part of the board’s weekly meeting to a plaza nearby where open-air drug dealing is rampant. But heckling and shouting from the crowd forced him to move the meeting back to City Hall. The fentanyl crisis has hit all of California, including San Francisco. Gov. Gavin Newsom sent in the California Highway Patrol and California National Guard to the city in April to help crack down on drug traffickers as overdose deaths have soared.

