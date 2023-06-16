DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Demonstrators and civil rights groups in Senegal are accusing the country’s security forces of working with armed civilians who shot and killed several people who participated in recent anti-government protests. Amnesty International says at least 23 people died during clashes between the country’s between police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko this month. A young man told The Associated Press he saw a childhood friend get shot in the chest by a person he recognized. Senegal’s government denies gunmen for hire collaborated with police. Rights groups say police shouldn’t have used live bullet rounds to quell the unrest. Conflict analysts warn that mobilizing civilians to reinforce law enforcement ranks would set a dangerous precedent.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.