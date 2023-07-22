BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have attempted to storm Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and the seat of Iraq’s government following reports of the burning of a Quran carried out by a ultranationalist group in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. They were pushed back by security forces, who blocked the Jumhuriya bridge leading to the Green Zone, preventing them from reaching the Danish Embassy early Saturday. The attempted storming comes two days after protesters angered by the planned burning of the Islamic holy book in Sweden stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.

