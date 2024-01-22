MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A protestor threw papers onto the Australian Open court and briefly delayed the fourth-round match between Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie of Britain. A protestor wearing a face mask threw what appeared to be pro-Palestinian pamphlets from the stands and onto the court behind the baseline during the third set of the match on Margaret Court Arena. Ball kids gathered up the papers and the match continued. Security escorted the protestor away.

