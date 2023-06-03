LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police officers had to separate protesters and counterprotesters outside a Los Angeles elementary school that has become a flashpoint for LGBTQ+ issues involving children in California during Pride month. Protesters outside Saticoy Elementary School on Friday wore T-shirts emblazoned with “Leave Our Kids Alone” — and carrying signs with slogans such as “Parental Choice Matters” and “No Pride in Grooming.” Tensions at the school have been rising since last month, when a social media page began urging parents to keep their children home from the school’s Pride assembly. Last month, a transgender teacher’s small Pride flag displayed outdoors was found burned.

By JOHN ANTCZAK and STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press

