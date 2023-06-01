PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier says Lionel Messi will leave the team at the end of the season after two years at the club. Galtier says ahead of PSG’s game against Clermont that it would be Messi’s last match at the Parc des Princes. Galtier says “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer. … and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.”

