IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game will be setting new big game seasons for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear, wolf and mountain lion in March, and hunters can comment on season proposals until Feb. 22.

Hunters can easily check out the proposals on the big game season setting webpage at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.

Big game seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its March 16 meeting in Boise. The application period for big game controlled hunts runs May 1 through June 5.

The public comment process will also include meetings and open houses hosted at Fish and Game’s regional offices at the time and dates listed below.

Open houses and public meeting schedule

Feb. 9 — Ponderay, Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way, 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 10 — Coeur D’Alene, IDFG Regional Office, 2885 W. Kathleen Ave., 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 21 — Kellogg, Kellogg Fire House, 911 Bunker Ave., 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 22 — St. Maries, Elks Lodge, 628 Main Ave., 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 — Grangeville, Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Gville Truck Rte, 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 17 — Lewiston, IDFG Regional Office, 3316 16th St., 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 21 — Moscow, Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 22 — Orofino, Clearwater Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe Dr., 5-7 p.m.

Southwest – McCall

Feb. 9 — Council, American Legion Hall, 2046 US-95, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 13 — Weiser, Vendome Event Center, 309 State St., 6-8 p.m.

Southwest – Nampa

Feb. 13 — Mountain Home, Elk’s Lodge, 325 S. 3rd St., 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 15 — Nampa, IDFG Regional Office, 15950 N Gate Blvd., 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 9 – Burley, Best Western Burley Inn, 800 N Overland Ave, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 13 – Mountain Home, Elk’s Lodge, 325 S 3rd West, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 16 – Hailey, Community Campus, Minnie Moore Room, 1050 Fox Acres Rd, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 21 – Jerome, IDFG Regional Office, 324 South 417 East, 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 9 — Soda Springs, Senior Center, 60 South Main Street, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 — Preston, Larsen-Sant Library, 109 South 1st East, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 — Rexburg, Madison Middle School Library, 575 W. 7th St., 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 — Challis, Challis Community Event Center, 411 Clinic Rd., 4-7 p.m.

Feb. 10 — Salmon, IDFG Regional Office, 99 Hwy. 93 North, 4-7 p.m.