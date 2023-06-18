ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will host two public meetings in late June to share project developments for the US Highway 20 corridor between Ashton and the State Highway 87 junction.

These meetings will provide an update on the study and gather feedback from the public.

Welcome messages will be given at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. and the remainder of each meeting will be an open house, including visualizations and computer mapping stations. The format and content will be the same at both meetings. Please plan to attend at one of the following locations:

Ashton Community Center and Library

925 Main Street

Ashton, ID 83420

June 26, 2023

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Island Park EMS Building

4378 County Circle

Island Park, ID 83429

June 27, 2023

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

For those who can’t attend in person, an online meeting will be available from June 27 – July 13, 2023 HERE.