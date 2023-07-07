IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a public open house meeting to collect comments on the draft Clean Water Act (CWA) § 401 Water Quality Certification for the County Line Road Hydroelectric Project, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) No. 14513-003.

The meeting will be held at DEQ’s Idaho Falls Regional Office (900 Skyline Drive, #B, Idaho Falls, Idaho) on July 18, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This certification is in response to the Final License Application submitted to FERC on September 29, 2020, by the Idaho Irrigation District and New Sweden Irrigation District. DEQ received a water quality certification request on October 8, 2022, pursuant to CWA § 401, for the issuance of a new FERC license authorizing operation of the County Line Hydroelectric Project, FERC Project No. 14513-003. The proposed project is located on the mainstem of the Snake River, approximately 10 miles north of Idaho Falls.

Based upon its review of the certification request, DEQ certifies that if the Idaho Irrigation District and New Sweden Irrigation District comply with the terms and conditions imposed by the FERC license, and the conditions set forth in this water quality certification, then it is reasonable for DEQ to conclude that the activity will comply with water quality requirements, including applicable requirements of the CWA §§ 301, 302, 303, 306, and 307, Idaho’s “Water Quality Standards” (IDAPA 58.01.02), and other appropriate water quality requirements of state law. Under CWA § 401, the project must be certified by the state within one year of receipt of the application before it can be relicensed by FERC. DEQ has until October 8, 2023, to certify the project.

Members of the public are invited to review and comment on the draft certification available at DEQ’s Idaho Falls Regional Office (900 Skyline Drive, #B, Idaho Falls, Idaho) and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page. Documents relating to the license application can be reviewed by accessing FERC’s eLibrary, docket number P-14513. Written comments will be accepted through August 7, 2023, at 5 p.m. MDT. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s web page or by mail, or email to:

Alex Bell

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

900 Skyline Dr. #B

Idaho Falls, ID, 83402

Alex.Bell@deq.idaho.gov