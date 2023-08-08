POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District is seeking input on future plans for Highland High School since the D-wing of the school burnt down in April.

Students will be using off-campus learning spaces at Century High School, Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus and Idaho State University for the upcoming school year.

However, this is only a temporary solution.

Right now, the district is looking at two major options.

Both would require voters to pass a bond.

The first option would be to use insurance money along with new bond money to rebuild Highland on the existing site with enhancements and also improve they gym at Century High School.

The bond estimate for this option is $42 million.

The second option would be to use the insurance money and the new bond money to build a new high school and re-purpose highland’s existing facility into a middle school and also improved gym at Century.

The estimated bond for this project is $115 million.

Again, the meeting is Tuesday. It is at the Century High School auditorium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.