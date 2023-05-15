By Natasha Pollard

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Duluth police responded to reports of a bomb threat in a Publix shopping center off Buford Highway Monday afternoon.

Publix and surrounding businesses at the shopping center at 2750 Buford Highway were evacuated “as a precaution,” they said.

At around 2:45 p.m., officers gave the “all clear” and said no bomb was found. They said they are continuing to investigate, however.

