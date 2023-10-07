POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Get ready for an afternoon of furry fun and delicious brews as the Pocatello Animal Shelter partners with Portneuf Valley Brewing (PVB) to present “Pups and Pints.”

The heartwarming event set to find loving homes for four-legged friends is scheduled to take place Thursday, Oct. 12, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at PVB, 615 South 1st Avenue.

“Pups and Pints” is set to be a gathering for animal lovers and craft beer enthusiasts alike. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet, cuddle and interact with some of the cutest pups available for adoption from the Pocatello Animal Shelter.