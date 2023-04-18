By Matt Foster, CNN

The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have agreed to a five-year extension of the star’s contract, the NFL team announced Monday.

According to reports, the extension is worth $255 million, making Hurts the highest-paid player in league history.

The contract keeps Hurts with the franchise through 2028.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network both tweeted the news, noting more than $179 million of the contract is guaranteed.

The deal was negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group, the same agency that represents National Basketball Association (NBA) star LeBron James. Earlier this year, Lynn became the first Black woman agent to represent an NFL quarterback in the Super Bowl.

CNN reached out to Klutch to confirm the numbers but did not immediately receive a response.

Rapoport also noted the deal contains a no-trade clause, reportedly the first in Eagles history. The no-trade clause means that the team is unable to trade the 24-year-old without the written permission of both the player and his agent.

Drafted by the Eagles with the 53rd overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, Hurts led Philadelphia to the 2023 Super Bowl, falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona in February. He finished second in NFL Most Valuable Player voting for the 2023 season, behind Chiefs play-caller Patrick Mahomes.

Hurts spent three years at the University of Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to consecutive College Football National Championship games in 2017 and 2018. He spent his last year of college at the University of Oklahoma after a transfer.

