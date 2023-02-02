Julia Buckley, CNN

For decades she’s been dubbed “queen of the skies” and now it’s official — kind of.

The last Boeing 747 to ever be produced traced the shape of a crown in the sky as she made her maiden flight.

Cargo operator Atlas Air took delivery of the jumbo jet on Tuesday, in a ceremony that was livestreamed online to avgeeks around the world.

The aircraft left Boeing’s plant in Everett, Washington, and flew to Cincinnati the following day.

During the seven-hour flight, the pilots took the chance to “draw” the crown in the sky, along with a “747” nested within the shape.

The special flight plan had been shared in advance by John Dietrich, Atlas CEO, at the handover ceremony.

Taking off at 7.49 a.m. from Everett, according to the flight tracker FlightAware, the jumbo tacked southeast and then eastwards before starting the maneuver about half an hour in, tracing the crown and the “747” in the air over Washington State, southwest of Spokane.

It was performed at an altitude of just under 18,000 feet, at speeds of around 180-390 mph, according to FlightAware. The aerial ballet took around two and a half hours.

Drawing in the sky takes time, it would seem. The aircraft landed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at 5.51 p.m. local time, 42 minutes later than planned.

‘The aircraft that shrank the world’

The crown drawing wasn’t the only nod to the aircraft’s special status. A decal to the right of the nose features the late Joe Sutter, the 747’s chief engineer dubbed “father of the 747.”

Stan Deal, Boeing’s president and CEO, called the delivery a “monumental day” and “a testament to the generations of Boeing employees who brought to life the airplane that ‘shrank the world’.”

The aircraft is the last of four new Boeing 747-8 Freighters Atlas ordered in January 2021. The company has 56 747s in its fleet.

Atlas Air will operate the final 747 for Apex Logistics, a Kuehne+Nagel company, under a long-term agreement. The company has operated the 747 into over 800 airports in 170 countries, Dietrich said at the ceremony.

