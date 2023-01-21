TONIGHT: We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies across the region with more snow flurries expected tonight across the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds stay light tonight. Low temperatures go down into the tens and single digits in the early morning.

TOMORROW: A quick sweeping of snow will roll through the region in the morning hours before we only have isolated snow showers in the afternoon for only western WY and the southern highlands. Accumulation is expected to be a half an inch to an inch across all of the region. Winds will be light with a few gusts up to 20 mph. High temperatures get into the 20’s.

LONG TERM: Dry conditions will be with us for most of the work week. Our next chance for scattered snow doesn’t possibly come until late next week on Friday and Saturday. Slim 10-20% snow chances are possible for the mountains on a few days this week. Winds stay light over the long term. High temperatures stay in the low to mid 20’s for the beginning of the week before slowly increasing to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s by the end of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM MST SUNDAY for the south central mountains.