We have a little bit of a lull in our weather before an area of low pressure rolls in from the northwest. We’ll see mostly clear skies overnight into Friday morning. An overnight low temperature back to the upper 30’s. Winds overnight will be in the 10-15 mph range.

Mostly sunny for Friday for the morning and afternoon. In the evening, we’ll see clouds increasing with some late-night showers possible. We’ll see a mild high temperature in the upper 60’s for the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Increasing winds for the afternoon at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could get as high as 30 mph. A high temperature in the lower 70’s. Scattered showers for Saturday night, with cloudy skies and gusty winds.

Showers are likely for Sunday with a possible thunderstorm. A high temperature in the upper 50’s for the Snake River Plain.