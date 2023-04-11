Quiet weather for Wednesday with snow and rain Thursday

Overnight, mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30’s, southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50’s. South southwest wind around 10 mph.

Stormy weather is moving in for Wednesday night, with rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 20’s. Winds 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Snow and rain continues for your Thursday, mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 30’s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.