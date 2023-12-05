Overnight, chance of fog with a low in the upper 20’s. Light winds from the north at 5-10 mph.

Cloudy for Wednesday morning with clearing skies for the midday and early afternoon. A high temperature in the lower 40’s. For Wednesday night a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 11pm, then rain after 11pm. Steady temperature around the mid 30’s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Chance of snow for Thursday, with a high in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Snow likely for Friday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32°. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.