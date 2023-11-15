CHICAGO (AP) — Iconic music producer Quincy Jones and entertainers Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper are now co-owners of the historic Ramova Theatre on Chicago’s South Side. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that their ownership was announced Wednesday. The Ramova has been closed for nearly four decades. The newspaper reports that developer and co-owner Tyler Nevius bought the property and an adjacent lot from the city in 2017 for $1. Jones, Hudson and Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, are Chicago natives. The Ramova opened in 1929 as a single-screen movie palace. It had shut down by 1985 and was spared demolition. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021. No opening date has been announced.

