LONDON (AP) — A London judge has set a May trial date for radical British preacher Anjem Choudary. The 56-year-old and a Canadian co-defendant appeared from jail by video link Friday in Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey. Choudary is charged with leading a terrorist organization, membership in a banned organization and addressing meetings to encourage support for that organization, the radical Muslim group al-Muhajiroun. Co-defendant Khaled Hussein also is charged with membership in the group. Prosecutors say it has operated under many names since the British government outlawed al-Muhajiroun in 2010, including the Islamic Thinkers Society, prosecutors said. A judge scheduled a Jan. 5 plea hearing and a provisional trial date of May 20.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.