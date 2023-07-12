CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says the conflict in Sudan has driven around 3.1 million people from their homes. They include more than 700,000 who fled to neighboring countries. The U.N. said Wednesday that more than 72% of those displaced were from the capital Khartoum and around 9% from West Darfur province where the clashes between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been largely centered. Sudan has plunged into chaos since mid-April when monthslong tensions between the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting. The conflict has turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlefields. Sudan’s health minister says the clashes have killed more than 3,000 people and wounded more than 6,000 others.

