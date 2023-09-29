LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested. Vegas-area police say took Jones into custody early Friday. The Clark County In-Custody website says the 33-year-old edge rusher was arrested on accusations of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. Bail was set at $15,000. He’s being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Attorney Peter Christiansen in Las Vegas said he represents Jones. He declined to comment about Jones’ arrest. Jones has not played a game this season for the Raiders and is on the non-football illness list.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.