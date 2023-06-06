MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Last month, a local Union Pacific train crew made a selfless decision to save a local man from icy water.

Locomotive Engineer Justin Stewart and Conductor Caleb Ferguson were traveling through McCammon around 1 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle stuck near the tracks.

They say they put the train in emergency and were able to come to a stop. The car was not on the actual tracks but “inches” away from the side of the train. They say they were surrounded by water.

The crew reported the scene to law enforcement and Union Pacific’s Response Management Communications Center. But instead of waiting for help to arrive, Stewart and Ferguson jumped into action.

While they were investigating, Ferguson noticed a man stranded and unable to move in one of the icy ponds. He told Stewart he was going in to try and rescue him.

Ferguson was able to reach the man, but with two inches of ice, waist-deep water and muddy ground, he told Stewart he needed help. Stewart then rushed over to help.

Then more help arrived. A sheriff’s deputy and EMTs were able to arrive to the scene via Union Pacific hyrail.

The man’s family informed the crew that he would make a full recovery thanks to their efforts.