By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s $52 billion investment to develop advanced computer chips has become a rare source of bipartisan agreement. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell voted for it because of its importance for national security. But Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the U.S. needs a whole-of-society effort for the investments to succeed. Factories, autos, appliances, electronics, toys, toothbrushes and weapons systems all depend on semiconductors. Starting next week, the application process will begin for semiconductor firms seeking to qualify for $39 billion in government backing to help fund their expansion of production.