TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers will continue across our local mountains and highlands. A few stray showers are possible for the valleys, but they will most likely not see any rain tonight. Winds will be a little breezy up until the overnight hours between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated showers will be across the mountains and highlands mainly across central ID in the afternoon hours. The valleys only have about a 10% chance of seeing a shower or two. Winds will be lighter between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase by a degree or two into the mid to upper 70’s.

LONG TERM: We will have one more day of isolated leftover showers on Thursday particularly across western WY before we completely dry up on Friday. Stray rain showers are possible for this weekend, but overall, we will look to stay dry heading into next work week too. Winds look be mostly light during the long term between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slowly increase into Friday where high’s get up to the low 80’s by that day. High’s then increase a lot over the weekend up into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s where they will look to stay heading into next week.