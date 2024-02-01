Scattered rain and high elevation snow will move in from the west tonight. We’re expecting a low temperature in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain.
For Friday, we’ll see scattered rain and high elevation snow. A high temperature in the lower 40’s. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph, with an 80% chance of precipitation.
Rain and snow likely for Friday night, becoming all snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30°. South southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Snow likely for Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 30’s. Southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
More scattered snow for Sunday, with highs in the mid 30’s.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 PM
MST SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches, higher amounts on upper slopes and ridges.
- WHERE…Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park,
and Kilgore.
- WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 11 PM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially over
Emigration Summit and in backcountry areas.
