TONIGHT: Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will continue into throughout the night into the late-night hours especially for the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY. Winds will be a little breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 50’s and upper 40’s.

TOMORROW: Rain showers are expected throughout the day on Monday with a few possible thunderstorms especially in the mountains. Valleys could see some showers roll through at times too. Winds will be very breezy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures will get into the 60’s.

LONG TERM: Rain starts to clear out with some leftover stray rain showers and maybe even snow showers for the mountains for Tuesday before we completely dry up with sunny skies for Wednesday. We have slim chances for some light rain showers to come through for Friday and Saturday, but overall, sunny and dry conditions are ahead for the long term. Winds will light starting on Wednesday after another breezy Tuesday. High temperatures drop a lot into the 50’s and lower 60’s for Tuesday before increasing up to the upper 70’s and lower 80’s by the end of the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Topaz.

FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Antelope Creek near Darlington.